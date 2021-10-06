

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health care company Kaiser Permanente has suspended 2,200 employees for failing to get vaccinated against Covid-19, reports said.



These employees have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country, and they have until December 1 to get vaccinated and return to work or risk losing their jobs permanently.



The suspended employees represents less than 1 percent of Kaiser's entire U.S. Workforce of 240,000 employees.



On August 2, when the company announced its vaccination requirement, overall employee and physician vaccination rate was 78 percent. The organization then had set a target of September 30 to have all employees fully vaccinated.



Since then, the number has reached to 92 percent, with exemptions for medical or religious reasons.



The company noted that as of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to the vaccine requirement. The company said the number is declining daily, and as employees respond, they may return to work.



The company said, 'We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won't know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.'



At the end of last month, Kaiser Permanente had put nearly 5,000 employees on leave who refused to get vaccinated.



