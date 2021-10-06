Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2021) - Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC.H) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") announces that the Company has applied for and received approval from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange to delist its common shares, with the delisting to take effect at the close of business on October 22, 2021. The Company received shareholder approval for the delisting, on a majority of the minority basis, at the special meeting of its shareholders held on August 9, 2021.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's anticipated delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the potential inability of the Company to complete the delisting of its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

