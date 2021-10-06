JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Director Declaration

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Director Declaration

6 October 2021

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

Ashley Paxton was appointed to the Board of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on 28 October 2020 which listed on the London Stock Exchange on 4 December 2020.



Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com



Samuel Walden

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: sw171@ntrs.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745385

