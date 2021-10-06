BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

TO RNS

FROM BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I. 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE06 October 2021



Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021, of 0.35 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date 14 October 2021

15 October 2021

29 October 2021



All enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051