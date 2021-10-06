Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance: (Noch-)Geheimtipp könnte bald Mainstream gehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.10.2021 | 18:28
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Re-release of Dividend Declaration with Share Classes

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Re-release of Dividend Declaration with Share Classes

PR Newswire

London, October 6

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared second quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2022 as follows. These dividends are payable on 16 November 2021 to shareholders on the register on 22 October 2021. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 21 October 2021.

Share classDividend Amount
UK Equity Shares1.50p
Global Equity Income Shares1.55p

In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, and in accordance with the Company's established dividend payments policy, the Board intends for the third quarterly UK Equity and Global Equity Income dividends to be equal to the second quarterly dividends above. However, the Board has not set dividend targets for the full year to 31 May 2022.

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
6 October 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.