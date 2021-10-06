Victory Marine Holdings Corp.: Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold

Victory Marine Holdings (OTC PINK:VMHG) is proud to announce the sale of "VANTAGE"

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / The 22 metre motor yacht VANTAGE, listed for sale by Mike Smalley from Intermarine Boats, has been sold with Carlos Linares at Victory Yachts introducing the buyer.

Built in GRP by Italian yard Pershing to a design by Fulvio De Simoni, VANTAGE was delivered in 2009. Accommodation is for six guests in three cabins consisting of a master suite, VIP suite and one twin. In addition, there are quarters for two crew.

The luxurious saloon has wenge wood flooring, leather wall panelling, comfortable seating on an L-shaped settee, a bar, fridge and ice maker while additional features include an entertainment centre including a 42 inch flat screen television on a rise and fall mechanism and a Bose stereo surround sound system. In addition, the roof slides back to bring the sunlight pouring in.

The Pershing 72 is capable of 45 knots top speed when the high performance, deep vee hull, twin MTU 1823 hp engines and Arneson surface-piercing drives combine in full symphony.

All furnishings are upholstered in the ultra-exclusive Poltrona Frau brand.

The design of the 72 really shines in the typically futuristic Pershing helm station.

At a maximum speed of 45 knots she's a rocket ship to the stars, or for the stars. VANTAGE will also be available for charters in South Florida and Bahamas through Victory Yachts.

Press Buy was asking $1,499,000.00

