

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday see preliminary August results for its leading and coincident indexes, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the leading index had a score of 104.1 and the coincident was at 94.4.



South Korea will release August numbers for its current account; in July, the current account surplus was $8.21 billion.



Thailand will see September results for its consumer confidence index; in August, the index score was 39.6.



Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the National Day holiday; they return to action on Friday.



