- (PLX AI) - Pexip adds USD 7.1 million in Annual Recurring Revenue during Q3 2021.
- • ARR is up 37% year-on-year to USD 99.8 million
- • ARR from Pexip's Self hosted Software reached USD 56.4 million in Q3 2021, up 23% year-on-year, while ARR from Pexip as-a-Service reached USD 43.4 million, up 61% year-on-year
- • The majority of the growth in ARR in Q3 2021 relates to sales to new customers, and part of the growth in ARR is related to customer portfolio acquisition
- • Company says is on track to reach USD 300 million in ARR by 2024
