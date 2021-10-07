Award-winning Finnish beverage company of artisan gin is launching a new tonic water that combines flavours from coniferous forests with the world's cleanest water.

Arctic Blue Tonic is made from the cleanest Finnish groundwater by hand in small batches in Lappeenranta, Finland.

"The majority of tonics on the market are quite sweet, so we wanted to create a low-sugar and low-calorie yet still tasty tonic that provides a good base for all kinds of drinks. Our starting point was to design the best tonic water in the world to go with the best gin in the world," says Kimmo Wager, Head of Marketing at Arctic Blue Beverages.

Tonic waters usually contain as much sugar as soft drinks, even 7 to 9 grams per 100 millilitres, whereas Arctic Blue Tonic has only four grams of sugar. Arctic Blue Tonic will also be the first non-alcoholic product from Arctic Blue Beverages to be sold in grocery stores. Arctic Blue Tonic will go on sale in Finnish stores this autumn and elsewhere in Europe during 2022.

"We are also considering launching other flavoured tonic waters and different bottle sizes. In addition to our distilled products, next year we will also introduce low-alcohol products based on the best gin in the world," Wager reveals.

Arctic Blue Gin Tonic evokes Finnish coniferous forests

Tonic is a bitter and carbonated soft drink that is used as a mixer in many drinks. It goes especially well with gin-based drinks. Arctic Blue Tonic is designed to be the perfect pair for Arctic Blue Gin, which has been awarded as the world's best gin.

"Arctic Blue Gin Tonic is a unique combination of Finnish distilling expertise and the cleanest water in the world. The drink has fragrances of fresh blueberry forests and conifers. The world of flavours that the drink opens up takes you on a journey through a Finnish coniferous forest," describes Miika Mehtiö, Brand Ambassador for Arctic Blue Beverages and World Show Bartending Champion in 2019.

Arctic Blue Gin Tonic:

1 part Arctic Blue Gin

1 part Arctic Blue Tonic

Garnish with shrub blueberries

Billberries the wild Arctic blueberries should be used instead of citrus fruits as a garnish to prevent the sour fruits from obscuring the refined flavours of the Finnish forest.

