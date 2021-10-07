Regulatory News:

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (Paris:ALHGO) today announces a USD $3 million investment in Miami International Holdings, Inc. (miaxoptions.com) one of the leading exchange players in the U.S. options market.

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent company of multiple securities exchanges, based on the MIAX platform, developed in-house and designed for derivatives trading. In addition to three licensed U.S. securities exchanges Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group) MIH is also the parent company of the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) licensed by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Bermuda Stock Exchange. Under MIAX Pearl's exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities serves as MIH's first fully-electronic exchange for the trading of cash equities. MIH's three options exchanges and its futures exchange combined are currently ranked 15th globally in executed derivative volume year to date during 2021 according to the Futures Industry Association (FIA).

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc declares: "We are pleased and excited to have the opportunity to invest in this unique company, the only remaining private US multi-platform exchange operator. The management team has capitalized on its in-depth experience to complete and integrate several acquisitions during its growth stage and build a company with an advanced technology platform that has received widespread adoption in the US."

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned.

