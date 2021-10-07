



JAKARTA, Oct 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - With over 423 million cyber-attacks in 2020, Indonesia is losing more than $3 billion USD annually. To mitigate the situation, industry giants like Checkmarx, S3, Cyware, ACE Pacific Group and Snyk along with many others will power ASEAN's biggest cybersecurity event that is IndoSec 2021. The summit which aims to pave the future road map for a cyber-secure Indonesia will be hosted virtually on 5-6 October.At a time when majority of the Indonesian companies are looking to allocate over 50% of their IT budget in strengthening cybersecurity, IndoSec 2021 will host over 1500 cybersecurity experts and the top players from the sector, to share crucial insights and counter-intelligence against cybercrime.In a statement issued, following the participation announcement, Mr. Edwin Lee (Regional Director, ASEAN, Checkmarx) commented that, "As a company, we have always stood for enabling flexible and accurate security solution while also addressing the key vulnerabilities for myriad enterprises across the world. We are keenly looking forward to IndoSec 2021 as this brings together the leading companies and facilitates the common goal of securing Indonesia."Apart from posing an excellent networking and business development opportunity, the summit will be packed with numerous insightful presentations and panel discussions. It aims to cover some of the most pressing cybersecurity topics like: 'Adopting a Zero-Trust security model: Unleashing the full potential', 'Managing cyber risks in the era of remote working', 'AI in Cybersecurity -- Best used as a SWORD or SHIELD', 'Addressing the economy's backbone: Cybersecurity for SMEs' and many others."Security needs to shift to developer-first, where it is built into the development process early rather than waiting to pass over to a separate security team when development is done. If companies want to build a secure product, it needs to be addressed as it is developed, not seen as an afterthought. Getting developers to embrace security, and build it into the fabric of software development is key to ensuring that security can keep up with the pace of modern development, and a fundamental requirement for securing our digital lives," expressed Mr. Shaun McLagan, (Vice President, APJ, Snyk).At a time when the ASEAN Digital Master Plan 2025 is picking up pace, it only becomes too crucial for Indonesia to strengthen its cybersecurity as it will only enhance its digital transformation and make it all the more vigilant towards detecting cyber-threats.Mr. Gary C Tate (VP - Asia Pacific & Japan, Cyware) while expressing his views about the summit mentioned, "We are excited to participate with our peers and learn more about how they are going to proactively handle emerging threats, see how cyber fusion and building a collective defense may be a fit for their needs, and of course, share some of our recent research."Organizer and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Jena expressed, "While we are always striving to keep our best foot forward to address the existential issues in the cybersecurity industry, Indosec 2021 will be the most crucial to say the least as it will acknowledge the latest developments from the industry while also enhancing collaboration between the cybersecurity experts and the solution-seeking organizations."Some of the confirmed sponsors include: Checkmarx, S3, Cyware, ACE Pacific Group, Snyk, Tenable, YesWeHack, ManageEngine, SailPoint, BeyondTrust, Magnet Forensics, BlackBerry, Callsign, CrowdStrike, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Acronis, LogRhythm, Dell Technologies, ForgeRock and Thales.For more information about the summit, log on to www.indosecsummit.com