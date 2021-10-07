Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.10.2021
Hat InnoCan auch eine Waffe gegen Parkinson im Köcher?
07.10.2021 | 08:40
Mycronic AB: Invitation to Mycronic's third quarter 2021 presentation

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors and media are invited to the presentation of Mycronic's third quarter. The presentation will be held on October 21, at 10:00 a.m. The report is published on October 21, at 8:00 a.m. and will, together with the conference call slides, be available on www.mycronic.com.

Anders Lindqvist, CEO and Torbjörn Wingårdh, CFO will present the company's development. The presentation is held as an audio web cast and a telephone conference. After the presentation, which is held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

Dial in details and audio web cast

In order to participate by phone, dial one of the numbers below. Please dial in five minutes prior to the start of the presentation.

Sweden: +46 8 566 427 04
UK: +44 333 300 9270
United States: +1 631 913 1422, PIN: 50212021#

Link to web transmission: https://mycronic-external.creo.se/211021

In order to ask questions, you must call one of the telephone numbers above. A recording of the presentation will also be posted on Mycronic's website.

For additional information, please contact:

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on October 7, 2021, at 8:00

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/invitation-to-mycronic-s-third-quarter-2021-presentation,c3420788

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3420788/1472512.pdf

Press release (PDF)

© 2021 PR Newswire
