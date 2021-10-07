Malcolm Harrison Auctions and CA Global Partners to sell Contents of Boramtec Bohr & Rammtechnik GmbH

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Malcolm Harrison Auctions (MHA) - A leading specialist heavy equipment auctioneer are delighted to announce they are working in partnership with CA Global Partners Inc. (CAGP) - A global leader in asset management and capital recovery, to manage the sale of a drilling, piling and dredging plant on behalf of Boramtec Bohr & Rammtechnik GmbH in Berlin, Germany.

In what will be the first mainland European auction for Malcolm Harrison Auctions, the companies will sell every asset on site as part of the planned closure of the plant hire division, and the owners subsequent retirement.

Over 800 assets will be offered for sale as part of a two-day auction and redistributed globally with early interest from buyers in Germany, Romania and the UK.

The equipment on sale includes:

2001 Adreba SB-1 Dredger

2008 Delta Base 102 Multi Purpose Drilling Rig

102 Multi Purpose Drilling Rig Sandvik Tamrock Pantera Rockpilot 1100 Surface Drilling Rig

1999 Mercedes 4x4 DB 2031 Water Drilling Rig

2001 Demag RH0912 Drilling Rig

1995 Liebherr HS853 HD Crawler Crane

1990 Liebherr HS851HD Crawler Crane

2012 CAT 323EL Excavator

1989 Kalmar DC16 1200 Forklift

Delmag D12 Hydraulic Hammer

As well as the heavy equipment on site the sale will include a large quantity of pilling and drilling equipment, excavators, excavation and dredging Parts, hydraulic attachments and company vehicles, including two boats.

"We are delighted to have been appointed as trusted agents to Boramtec Bohr & Rammtechnik Berlin GmbH." said Charlie Foyle, Auctioneer at Malcolm Harrison Auctions. "We anticipate there will be strong interest from around the globe in this specialist equipment, particularly because the owners have chosen to retire. I am very much looking forward to welcoming buyers onsite and online to participate in this milestone event, our first in mainland Europe. "

CA Global Partners will be using their proprietary online bidding software to host a live onsite auction on the 12th October, from 9am CET. Day 2 will be a live online only hybrid auction held on 13th October, from 9am CET. This hybrid format will allow buyers to bid on the assets and see a live stream video of the auctioneer.

The auction is now open for registration and pre-bidding at www.malcolmharrison.co.uk.

