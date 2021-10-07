Thermo Fisher Scientific and Q-linea launch ASTar System, a rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing system

Q-linea ASTar System provides gold standard-equivalent antimicrobial susceptibility testing with results in approximately six hours.

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific and Q-linea today announced the launch of the ASTar System - a rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (rAST) system that provides true minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) results in ˜ 6 hours. Conventional AST methods can take up to 72 hours to yield a result.

The fully automated, easy-to-use ASTar System utilizes advanced imaging techniques and algorithms to monitor bacterial growth, removing the need for subculture, which alone can take an additional one to two days. The system is based on the ISO 20776-1 AST frozen broth microdilution methods, and as such it produces the all-important MIC results physicians can use to deliver more personalized antibiotic treatment to the critically ill.

The reduction in time-to-result may be a factor in reducing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as clinicians often prescribe broad-spectrum antibiotics while awaiting laboratory guidance on more targeted therapy. This practice is believed to contribute to the emerging pandemic of AMR1, which threatens to claim 10 million lives a year by 20502. Reducing AMR could be expected to reduce mortality rates by around 40%3, and could also support a decrease in healthcare costs by reducing hospital stay and delivering per-patient cost savings of between $2,500 and $20,0004.

Romain Lecomte, senior director, clinical product marketing, Thermo Fisher Scientific microbiology, said: "When we say rapid, we mean it. With approximately six hours to result, the ASTar System can process up to 12 samples in parallel for the patients who need it most. Equipped with a panel design containing the broadest combination of antimicrobials and dilution ranges in a single test for Gram-negative bacteria*, laboratories can deliver truly targeted therapy, with only two minutes of hands-on time."

Jonas Jarvius, CEO of Q-linea said: "We believe the ASTar System represents a turning point in the pursuit for more accurate, reliable and rapid AST. It uses gold standard-equivalent techniques to deliver actionable results in approximately six hours and provides physicians with the true MIC information they can use to guide personalized treatment options."

The ASTar System, developed by Q-linea and distributed by Thermo Fisher:

Delivers fast, accurate results in ˜ 6 hours direct from positive blood cultures.

direct from positive blood cultures. Fully automated load-and-go system that requires just two minutes of hands-on time per sample.

that requires just two minutes of hands-on time per sample. Comprehensive AST panel with a format design containing 23 antimicrobials, covering 235 dilutions.

The ASTar System is now commercially available from Thermo Fisher Scientific in Europe, with plans for launch in other regions to follow pending relevant regulatory approvals. For more information, visit thermofisher.com/ASTar.

*Based on commercially available systems market overview undertaken by Q-linea - May 2021

Product is CE marked but not 510(k)-cleared and not available for sale in the U.S. Availability of product in each country depends on local regulatory marketing authorization status.

Q-linea AB is the legal manufacturer of ASTar. ASTar is a trademark of Q-linea AB. All other trademarks are the property of Thermo Fisher Scientific and its subsidiaries. The ASTar System is distributed globally by Thermo Fisher Scientific.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

