Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - LOVE Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV), an international sexual health, wellness, and psychedelics company, has. Mr. Maurice brings 20 years of experience in consumer goods with a focus on the development of over-the-counter drug and nutraceuticals, including efficacy, clinical research, branding, marketing, advertising, and global retail distribution.

He was most recently at Callitas Therapeutics where over 4 years he quickly rose through the ranks from Director of Sales & Marketing to VP of Sales & Business Development and then to President. Having successfully launched a number of retail brands from concept to distribution, both direct-to-consumer and with brick-and-mortar retailers including Walmart, CVS, Target, and Walgreens, Mr. Maurice's track record in streamlining manufacturing and supply chain management, while maximizing profitability and product performance should prove invaluable to LOVE Pharma.

Joshua Maurice, COO, stated: "While I am truly impressed by the breadth of the LOVE Pharma portfolio-ranging from CBD and psychedelics to sexual wellness and conception-it's being ideally positioned to bring novel health and wellness products to market that really excites me about joining the LOVE Pharma team; and I look forward to focusing on how our innovative technologies can legitimately improve the lives of our customers."

In his new role at LOVE Pharma, Mr. Maurice will be responsible for the following:

Overseeing day-to-day operations, including logistics and supply chain systems

Directing the acquisition of new technologies as well as product development

Steering the launch of new products, including key branded products such as BLOOM and AURALIEF, and their respective marketing and advertising campaigns

Leading contract negotiations and vendor acquisitions

Zachary Stadnyk, CEO, added: "Joshua's expertise is exactly what we need to properly execute the rollout of new products as well as to oversee the distribution and marketing of our strong portfolio of therapeutic and pharmaceutical products. We welcome Joshua, a talented senior executive with years of experience, to the LOVE Pharma team, where his guidance and history will make him an invaluable asset; and we look forward to the future growth and expansion that he will lead."

Founded in 2020, LOVE Pharma is focused on the Global Sexual Health, Wellness, and Psychedelics markets, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. LOVE Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

The company is initially launching Bloom, a topical gel that increases blood circulation and sensitivity, with future hemp-infused versions, designed to further improve blood circulation and sensitivity, along with Auralief, a discreet cannabis-infused oral strip that expedites and enhances the desired effects of THC and CBD. The company has a number of other proven products in the pipeline to aid in mental and sexual health and wellness. The company is also actively seeking additional mergers and acquisitions to complement its strong portfolio of intellectual property.

The shares which began trading on the CSE on September 30, are trading at $0.08. For more information, please visit the company's website www.love-pharma.com, contact Zach Stadnyk, President and CEO, at 604-343-2977 or by email at investors@love-pharma.com.

