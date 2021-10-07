- (PLX AI) - BMW Group posts significant sales growth through September. Group's electro-offensive consistently driven forward, sales of fully-electric vehicles more than doubled.
- • BMW delivered 1,932,236 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers in the year to the end of September
- • BMW deliveries of fully-electric vehicles more than doubled since start of year
- • BMW brand deliveries up 19.3%, MINI up 7.9%
- • Electric car deliveries up 98.9%
- • Rolls-Royce up 62.9%
