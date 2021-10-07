

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased in August, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 101.8 in August from 104.1 in July. This was the lowest since February, when it was 98.9.



The coincident index decreased to 91.5 in August from 94.4 in the previous month. This was the lowest since February.



The lagging index declined to 94.8 in August from 94.4 in the prior month. In June, the index was 94.6.



