Sergio Tacchini Europe, Ltd. enters into License Agreement with the Batra Group

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sergio Tacchini Europe, Ltd. and Batra Group announced that they have entered into a long-term, exclusive license agreement beginning with the Spring/Summer 2022 season. Under this arrangement, Batra Group will distribute Sergio Tacchini branded apparel and accessory products to retailers in the UK and Ireland. Sergio Tacchini is a globally distributed lifestyle brand which has become synonymous with culture and sport. The Batra Group is a leading global design, sourcing and distributor of lifestyle apparel for brands such as Fila, Juicy Couture, Hi-Tec and Russell Athletic.

This new agreement solidifies the brand's representation in the critically important UK market with a proven leader in lifestyle apparel. The Batra Group's long-standing customer relationships in the UK include the JD Group, Urban Outfitters and ASOS with whom they transact on a global basis.

"The Batra Group, led by Rajiv Batra is a world class fashion apparel company with a keen understanding of today's streetwear customer," said Howard Cohen, Sergio Tacchini CEO and Twin Lakes Capital Partner. "Rajiv and his organization will not only manage the greater UK market, but also will be a key partner as we enhance the profile of the brand on the world stage."

"The rich heritage of Sergio Tacchini embodied in its design archives, colorful personalities who have been associated with the brand and the position it has occupied at the intersection of culture and sport makes this a unique opportunity for our Group," said Rajiv Batra, Executive Chairman of the Batra Group. "As a ranked junior tennis player, I played in Sergio Tacchini so have very fond memories of the brand."

"I look forward to working with Rajiv and his team to not only grow the UK market but also to cross-pollinate brand building strategies across Europe," said Vincent Touzet, Director of Sergio Tacchini Europe and CEO of Movin Sarl.

About Sergio Tacchini:

Sergio Tacchini was established in 1966 by the Italian tennis player Sergio Tacchini and is known for disrupting the tennis world by helping to bring color to the courts. Over the years, the brand's name became synonymous with Italian style and elegance and the clothing gained international recognition through its tennis endorsements by some of the greatest tennis champions of all time; including John McEnroe, Vitas Gerulaitis, Gabriela Sabatini, Pete Sampras, Pat Cash, Martina Hingis and Novak Djokovic. The Sergio Tacchini brand was quickly adopted in the '80s by the football casuals subculture in England and across Europe, as well as the hip-hop scene in the US.

The brand is the official technical apparel sponsor of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament. Today, the Sergio Tacchini brand is distributed globally in more than 70 countries-www.sergiotacchini.com

About the Batra Group

The Batra Group was formed in 1947 and it has since gone from strength to strength. Batra Group specializes in Manufacture, Brand Distribution and Marketing and has a wealth of experience in Apparel, Accessories and Footwear sourcing. It has a Global presence and headquarters in London and Mumbai with offices across India, Singapore, China, Indonesia and Portugal.

The Batra Group's vision is to build sustainable businesses that create shareholder and brand values whilst sticking to its core values of Humility, Ownership, Passion, Family Ethics and Transparency.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654224/Sergio_Tacchini_Logo.jpg