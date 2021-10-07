Sapphire Systems Appoints Vince DeLuca as Group CEO

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Systems, the leading digital operating platform provider to mid-market and enterprise organisations, today announced it has appointed Vince DeLuca as its Group Chief Executive Officer, with founder and out-going CEO Ian Caswell remaining on the group board as a non-executive director.

Sapphire, backed by Horizon Capital since December 2019, provides digital operating platforms across Enterprise Resource, Financial, Performance, Asset, IT and Digital Operations for approximately one thousand mid-market and enterprise organisations in the UK and US. It has built strategic partnerships with SAP, ServiceNow, Automation Anywhere and Infor.

DeLuca, who joined Sapphire earlier in 2021 as General Manager its US business will now lead the business' organic and acquisition-led growth strategy.

"I am incredibly proud to be leading Sapphire as we unite businesses across a new generation of digital operating platforms which are so instrumental in building future enterprises," comments DeLuca. "Whether it's our fast growth ServiceNow practice, or the organic investments we are making in Automation and RPA transformation services for our ERP and FMS customer base, I see Sapphire's role as being the strategic provider of our customers' digital operating transformation needs. My focus will be to ensure we deliver organic growth opportunities and target the acquisitions that will build scale in our chosen market segments. I want to congratulate Ian for building an amazing business and for his generous support during my transition into the CEO role."

DeLuca joined Sapphire in January 2021 from Logicalis Group, where he led the global systems integrator's US businesses and sat on the Groups Executive Board. He has worked in the technology industry in leadership roles for nearly three decades with senior roles in Fortune 100 and Entrepreneurial firms.

Ian Caswell, founder and out-going CEO of Sapphire Systems comments, "After 28 years of leading an amazing team of people who deliver outstanding outcomes for our customers, I am delighted to be handing the leadership of Sapphire over to Vince. His experience in global systems integrators and managed service providers, combined with his passion for enabling customers to adopt disruptive digital transformation thinking, makes him a perfect successor to lead the business forward into the future."