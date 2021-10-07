- (PLX AI) - Stolt-Nielsen is poised to enjoy several strong quarters ahead, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target raised to NOK 209 from NOK 206
- • The markets for crude oil and product tankers are improving, and the winter demand for chemical transport should also be more stable: Kepler
- • A potential listing of Stolt Tankers remains on the agenda, Kepler said
- • Stolt-Nielsen's price target was also raised at DNB, to NOK 166 from NOK 158; recommendation remains buy
- • Chemical tankers should gradually improve next year, DNB said
- • Stolt-Nielsen was up 1.5% in morning trading after rising yesterday on the back of better-than-expected earnings
