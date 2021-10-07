

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer prices rise in September, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 6.6 percent year-on-year in September, following a 5.0 percent growth in August.



'Compared to September 2020, the consumer price index was affected the most by a 74.5 percent increase in the price of electricity that reached homes, contributing a third of the index change,' Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Prices for petrol increased 19.0 percent and diesel prices rose 28.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 1.2 percent in September, following a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month.



