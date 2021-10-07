Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest - change of ISIN due to change of face value

As per 13 October 2021 the par value of the units below will be changed from DKK 10,000 to DKK 100 and consequently the ISIN will be changed. Last day of trading the units of DKK 10,000 each in ISIN DK0060947323 will be 12 October 2021. ISIN DK0060947323 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN DK0061668654 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name SDG Invest Globale Bæredygtige Akt akk ----------------------------------------------------------------- Face value before change: DKK 10.000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 100 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name SDKINV ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID 164964 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019126