

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production increased in August, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



Industrial production grew 2.7 percent year-on-year in August, after 1.3 percent increase in July.



Manufacturing output accelerated 2.2 percent annually in August, after a 5.5 percent rise in July.



Production in electricity, gas and steam declined 10.6 percent and mining and quarrying output fell 29.8 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods increased 0.9 percent yearly in August, while production in capital goods fell 3.4 percent.



Production of consumer goods gained 8.8 percent and energy goods rose 2.9 percent.



Durable consumer goods production increased 1.3 percent and production of non-durable goods rose 9.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 2.7 percent in August, after remaining unchanged in the preceding month.



