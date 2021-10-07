A new study by Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology and Wärtsilä explores the feasibility of a net-zero power system in India by 2050. It shows that an all-renewables system paired with flexible generation tech could improve the affordability of electricity, while ensuring the reliability of system operations.From pv magazine India India could cut its overall cost of electricity in half and reach net zero before 2050 by developing a 100% renewable energy power system, according to a power system modeling study by Wärtsilä and the Finnish Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology. The ...

