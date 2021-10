NOTICE 7.10.2021 CHANGE OF MARKET SEGMENT FOR INSTRUMENTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Upon request by the issuer, the market segment for the instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp specified in the attachment will change. The changes will be valid as of October 8, 2021. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019132