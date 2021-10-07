Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.10.2021
Hat InnoCan auch eine Waffe gegen Parkinson im Köcher?
07.10.2021 | 11:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest - change of ISIN due to change of face value

As per 13 October 2021 the par value of the units below will be changed from
DKK 10,000 to DKK 100 and consequently the ISIN will be changed. 

Last day of trading the units of DKK 10,000 each in ISIN DK0060947323 will be
12 October 2021. 



ISIN            DK0060947323             
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN          DK0061668654             
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Name            SDG Invest Globale Bæredygtige Akt akk
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Face value before change: DKK 10,000              
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New face value:      DKK 100                
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name         SDKGBA                
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID   164964                
-----------------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

