AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Oct-2021 / 11:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B
DEALING DATE: 06/10/2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 226.5362
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 170340
CODE: LUXU
