Water Desalination Equipment Market Worth $11.2 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Water Desalination Equipment Market Technology (Reverse Osmosis, Multi-stage Flash Distillation, Multiple-effect Distillation) Application (Municipal, Industrial) Product (Membranes, Pumps, Evaporators), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Water Desalination Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2026. The Water Desalination Equipment Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 7.1 billion in 2021 to USD 11.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%. Growing water scarcity, depletion of freshwater sources, coupled with the rapid urbanization and industrialization are driving the Water Desalination Equipment Market.

Reverse Osmosis: The largest segment of the Water Desalination Equipment Market, by technology

The Water Desalination Equipment Market, by technology, is segmented reverse osmosis (RO), multi-stage flash distillation (MSF), multiple-effect distillation (MED), and others. The reverse osmosis segment is estimated to have the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The technology is popular in developing countries due to its simple design and operation, as well as low cost. The demand for RO technology is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its low installation cost, easy processing, ability to treat all types of feed water, and minimal use of chemicals.

The municipal segment is expected to be the most significant Water Desalination Equipment Market, by application

The Water Desalination Equipment Market, by application, is segmented into municipal, industrial, and others. The municipal segment holds the largest share in the Water Desalination Equipment Market, followed by industrial. The growth in population, migration of people from rural to urban regions, scarcity of consumable water, and depletion of freshwater sources across the globe have surged the need for desalinated water. This has encouraged the governments of developing economies to invest in the water treatment sector to enhance their capabilities related to providing potable water and accommodate the increasing demand. These factors are likely to fuel the adoption of desalination equipment in the municipal segment.

Middle East & Africa is expected to dominate the global Water Desalination Equipment Market

The Middle East & Africa region is estimated to be the largest market for the water desalination equipment, followed by APAC. The APAC region is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Government initiatives towards the increased investment in water & wastewater management sectors, owing to the limited availability of consumable water and the rapidly increasing population are the factors driving the Water Desalination Equipment Market in the Middle East & Africa region.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Water Desalination Equipment Market. These players include Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), DuPont (US), LG Chem (Korea), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Sulzer (Switzerland) and Wärtsilä (Finland).

