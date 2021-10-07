The work undertaken separately by seven academics to discover the promise of perovskite materials for solar, and to open the door to high-efficiency devices, has been recognized by the judges of the Rank Prize for Optoelectronics.Seven solar researchers from academic institutions in Japan, Korea, Europe and the U.S. have had their pioneering work on perovskite cells honored with the award of the 25th Rank Prize for Optoelectronics. Nam-Gyu Park, whose group was the first to report a long-term stable perovskite solar cell, in 2012; and Sang Il Seok, whose group laid the groundwork for higher efficiency ...

