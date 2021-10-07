

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade gap and the current account deficit narrowed in August from July, official data showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 6.67 billion in August from EUR 7.08 billion in July, the customs office reported. In the same period last year, the trade shortfall was EUR 7.07 billion.



On a monthly basis, exports and imports climbed 3.7 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively in August.



Compared to same period last year, exports surged 20.1 percent and imports were up 14.9 percent in August.



Elsewhere, data from the Bank of France showed that the current account deficit narrowed to EUR 1.3 billion in August from EUR 3.4 billion in July.



The surplus on goods trade fell to EUR 5.4 billion from EUR 6.5 billion, while the surplus on services trade decreased to EUR 3.7 billion from EUR 2.8 billion.



Primary and secondary income totaled EUR 0.4 billion versus EUR 0.3 billion a month ago.



