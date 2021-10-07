Auddia Inc. Announces Promotional Partnership with the Independent Broadcasters Association (IBA)

Auddia presenting to the 1,500-station strong membership of the IBA in October

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced a partnership with the IBA to promote the Auddia app nationwide upon Auddia activating all major radio stations in the U.S. on the platform.

Jeff Thramann, executive chairman of Auddia, commented, "Partnering with the IBA represents an incredible marketing opportunity for any company trying to economically promote a message to the public. With 1500 radio station members, by station count the IBA is bigger than any other radio broadcaster in the country by almost 2x. Additionally, IBA stations are far more embedded and involved in their local communities than the corporates. Auddia is purpose built to provide consumers enhanced access to a broad and diverse range of unique local content and the IBA member stations are the best suited for this one of a kind offering. We are thrilled to work with these stations to bring the premium Auddia listening experience to consumers which clearly represents an enormous growth opportunity."

Ron Stone, founder and CEO of the IBA and owner of independent broadcaster Adams Radio, said, "The IBA was formed to give the independent, locally focused radio stations an organization that could leverage the collective strength of membership to secure some of the economic benefits enjoyed by large broadcast groups while maintaining the independence and local roots required to bring increased value to local listeners and their communities. Auddia choosing the IBA as their primary source for delivering paid OTA broadcasting to local listeners is a testament to the vision of the IBA and the value of independents joining together. We hope to build upon this opportunity with Auddia to show other advertisers the power of buying independent broadcasters at scale."

Michael Lawless, CEO of Auddia, commented, "Every one of the broadcasters in the initial phase of our launch is an independent broadcaster and member of the IBA. As we started working with these broadcasters, we were impressed by their ideas and vision for how best to use the Auddia platform to give their listeners the "gift", actual words of a broadcaster, of a premium listening experience. We also learned how economical it is to buy local radio from many of these broadcasters. We are pleased to work with the IBA to not only get the Auddia message out to all communities, but to incorporate their diverse and creative visions for how best to engage their listeners through the new capabilities that only Auddia can deliver."

The IBA is distributing a webinar it is producing on the Auddia opportunity to its 1500 station members on October 14th. IBA members will have the opportunity to engage directly with Auddia to secure advertising buys to promote Auddia upon the upcoming national launch of all radio stations on the Auddia platform.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts -- the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent.

For more information, visit www.auddia.com.

