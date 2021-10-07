(PLX AI) - BlackRock Investment Management now holds a short position at 0.94% in shares issued by Ambu.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|23,330
|23,490
|14:53
|23,350
|23,470
|14:53
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:16
|Ambu Short Position Initiated By BlackRock Investment Management
|(PLX AI) - BlackRock Investment Management now holds a short position at 0.94% in shares issued by Ambu.
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Ambu Shares Headed for Tough Day After Guidance Cut, Analysts Say
|(PLX AI) - Ambu shares are in for a tough day today after the company said last night it would not meet its guidance for the full year.• Ambu now expects 2020/21 organic revenue growth of approx. 16%...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Ambu Misses Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance for the Year; Endoscopes Sold Exceeds Outlook
|(PLX AI) - Ambu 2020/21 Organic revenue growth of approx. 16% where guidance was approx. 17%.• Ambu 2020/21 EBIT margin in the range of 8.5-9.0% where guidance was approx. 10%.• Ambu 2020/21 total number...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Ambu A/S: Preliminary results for full year 2020/21
|30.09.
|Ambu Short Position Initiated By AQR Capital Management
|(PLX AI) - AQR Capital Management now holds a short position at 0.5% in shares issued by Ambu.
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AMBU A/S
|23,600
|+2,21 %