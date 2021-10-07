

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales growth eased in August, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The retail sales value increased 1.9 percent month-on-month in August, after a 6.7 percent rise in July. In June, sales gained 7.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales value rose a 0.4 percent in August, after a 0.3 percent drop in the previous month.



Food sales gained 0.1 percent monthly in August and non-food product sales grew 0.7 percent.



In volume terms, retail sales rose 0.4 percent on month in August, after a 0.6 percent decline in July. The annual growth eased to 1.0 percent from 8.9 percent a month ago.



