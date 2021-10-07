B Medical Systems, a global leader in the vaccine cold chain, has significantly expanded its production capacity at its Luxembourg facility. The global roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines created an unprecedented demand for vaccine cold chain solutions and expansion of the production facility was necessary to meet the global demand. The new factory expansion of around 4,500 m2 was built in six months and will create around 150 additional jobs. The expansion will help the company double its production capacity for vaccine cold chain units and increase production capacity for Ultra-Low Freezers fivefold.

B Medical Systems' ultra-low freezers, vaccine refrigerators/freezers, laboratory refrigerators/ freezers, and transport boxes can store and transport COVID-19 vaccines at various temperature profiles ranging from -80°C to 8°C. The company has provided more than 70,000 cold chain units to 140+ countries for their effective COVID-19 immunization programs. B Medical Systems is also the exclusive supplier of Luxembourg's COVID-19 vaccine cold chain solution.

Especially for vaccinating people in hard-to-reach areas, B Medical Systems together with Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) has developed the Refrigerated Vaccine Transport Vehicle (RVTV). This is the very first refrigerated vehicle in the world to be PQS pre-qualified by the WHO and can be used to reliably transport vaccines or other specimens in a temperature range of 2-8°C. The vehicle will provide invaluable logistical support for the delivery of vaccines to regions where the Covid vaccine is being rolled out, including Africa and Latin America.

On this occasion, Mr. Luc Provost, CEO of B Medical Systems said, "Today is a major milestone for us. The production capacity expansion reflects our strong commitment to the world in ensuring reliable medical cold chain solutions with the shortest lead times. Our aim is to make Luxembourg, a global leader in the end-to-end medical cold chain industry, and this facility takes us one step closer to realizing this dream"

B Medical Systems also manufactures blood management solutions that are used by the clinical sector and blood /transfusion segment across the world. The company has 40+ years of experience in providing reliable cold chain solutions and works with humanitarian organizations like UNICEF, Red Cross, etc, ministries of health, hospitals, research institutes, pharmaceutical companies across the world. The company has regional subsidiaries in the United States and India.

