

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on September 8 and 9 at 7:30 am ET Thursday.



Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback, it fell against the franc. Versus the yen and the pound, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1567 against the greenback, 128.76 against the yen, 0.8497 against the pound and 1.0706 against the franc at 7:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EZB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de