Donnerstag, 07.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hat InnoCan auch eine Waffe gegen Parkinson im Köcher?
07.10.2021 | 13:53
Nasdaq Tallinn: Enefit Green - company introduction webinar on 8 October

Subscription period of Enefit Green's IPO takes place from 5 October until 14
October. 
Want to hear more about the share offering of Enefit Green?

Participate in the company's webinar that will take place on 8 October at
11.00-12.00. 

Aavo Kärmas (CEO of Enefit Green) and Veiko Räim (CFO of Enefit Green) will
introduce Enefit Green's near-term strategy and initial public offering. Andres
Suimets (Head of Asset Sales at Swedbank Markets) and Sander Pikkel (Head of
Brokerage at LHV) will describe how to participate in the offering and
subscribe for shares. 

NB! Webinar will be held in Estonian, but it is also possible to listen to
translation in Russian. 

Link to the webinar: https://worksup.com/ENEFITGREEN





Kadri Korsten
Renewable Energy Communications Manager
+372 5343 9739 | kadri.korsten@energia.ee
