Nasdaq Tallinn: Enefit Green - company introduction webinar on 8 October

Subscription period of Enefit Green's IPO takes place from 5 October until 14 October. Want to hear more about the share offering of Enefit Green? Participate in the company's webinar that will take place on 8 October at 11.00-12.00. Aavo Kärmas (CEO of Enefit Green) and Veiko Räim (CFO of Enefit Green) will introduce Enefit Green's near-term strategy and initial public offering. Andres Suimets (Head of Asset Sales at Swedbank Markets) and Sander Pikkel (Head of Brokerage at LHV) will describe how to participate in the offering and subscribe for shares. NB! Webinar will be held in Estonian, but it is also possible to listen to translation in Russian. Link to the webinar: https://worksup.com/ENEFITGREEN Kadri Korsten Renewable Energy Communications Manager +372 5343 9739 | kadri.korsten@energia.ee