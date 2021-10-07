Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Haypp Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (519/21)

Listing of Haypp Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Haypp Group AB, company registration number 559075-6796, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Haypp Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be October 13, 2021. Ordinary shares Short name: HAYPP ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of shares to be listed: 1 29 099 979 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016829469 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 236545 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559075-6796 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ------------------------------ 45 Consumer Staples ------------------------------ 4510 Food, Beverage & Tobacco ------------------------------ 1"When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from Oct 13, 2021 up to and including Oct 14, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 25 in the Swedish prospectus." This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.