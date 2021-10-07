Optiver, a leading global market maker, announces the opening of its Austin, Texas office, which will serve as the firm's global tech hub. The Austin opening marks the latest development in Optiver's continued expansion. It joins the market maker's eight other locations spanning the US, Asia Pacific and European regions, home to 1,300+ employees and counting.

"Optiver has been active in the US markets since 1998, and in that time we have solidified ourselves as a trusted partner to exchanges across the country, making the markets healthier and more transparent for all participants," said Optiver US CEO, Rutger Brinkhuis. "Today, the US is projected to become one of our largest growth markets, due to our focus on technical innovation, higher trade volumes, new asset classes and increased activity in single-stock equity options. With Austin now joining our long-established Chicago location, Optiver is well positioned to accelerate our ambitious US growth plans over the coming years."

Based in 'The Domain' neighborhood of Austin, the city will become Optiver's innovation nucleus, with a strong focus on quantitative research, software and hardware engineering initiatives. With technological innovation an integral part of Optiver's core business, heavy investment is being made into machine learning, research infrastructure and big data computing. Given these concentrations, Austin will also welcome one of the firm's Delta One Futures Trading Teams. The office will be headed by local Managing Partner, Scott Richardson, and the firm's Group Head of Engineering, Pierre Salverda.

"In recent years, Austin has emerged as one of the leading global tech hubs," said Managing Partner, Scott Richardson. "Establishing a local presence provides enormous opportunity for us to reach the top industry talent, whose skills are vital for a technology-driven firm like ours. With both the next generation and veteran technologists joining our Austin office, we are confident in Optiver's ability to continue driving innovation in financial markets."

Optiver is a global market maker with offices in Amsterdam, Chicago, Sydney, London and Shanghai. Over thirty years ago, we started business as a single trader on the floor of Amsterdam's European Options Exchange. Today, we are a leading liquidity provider, with more than 1000 employees in offices around the world, united in our commitment to improve the market by competitive pricing, execution and thorough risk management. By providing liquidity on multiple exchanges across the world in various financial instruments we participate in the safeguarding of healthy and efficient markets. We provide liquidity to financial markets using our own capital, at our own risk, trading a wide range of products: listed derivatives, cash equities, ETFs, bonds and foreign currencies.

