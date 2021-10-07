airSlate Joins the Pledge 1% Movement

In joining the Pledge 1% network, airSlate commits to providing all interested nonprofits with a 10% discount for each of its products on the Salesforce AppExchange

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / airSlate , a leader in document workflow automation solutions, announced today that it has joined Pledge 1%, a global corporate philanthropic community that empowers positive social impact at the local level. airSlate is joining over 12,000 companies around the world who have committed to pledge 1% of either their product, profit, equity, and/or staff time to the charity of their choice. The Boston-based SaaS vendor, airSlate, is proud to announce its commitment by offering its digital solutions at a discounted rate for all nonprofit organizations.

airSlate's team has always been passionate about giving back to the community, especially to those social causes that require IT support. One of airSlate's ongoing projects is to provide software and hardware supplies, along with dedicated IT support, for Computer Science classes in rural high schools. Now, airSlate is pleased to offer nonprofit organizations a 10% discount across its entire suite of products available on Salesforce's AppExchange : airSlate, signNow eSignature, and DaDaDocs' PDF editor and form builder.

"We are honored by the opportunity to join the Pledge 1% global community. 2020 and 2021 have been very challenging years for everyone, especially nonprofits. When operating under pandemic and post-pandemic conditions, NGOs need workflows that are 100% paperless, digital, and automated. We are happy to provide all of the above at discounted prices," explains Borya Shakhnovich , CEO and co-founder, airSlate.

By joining the Pledge 1% network, airSlate encourages other SaaS vendors to take similar pledges and leverage their business success towards meaningful social impact.

For more information on airSlate, visit www.airslate.com or follow the company on social media channels: Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million innovators worldwide with its no-code workflow automation, electronic signature, and document management solutions. The company's portfolio of award-winning products, signNow , pdfFiller , airSlate , and US Legal Forms , empower teams to create, innovate, and automate in order to digitally transform their organizations so they run faster and easier.

ABOUT PLEDGE 1%

Pledge 1% is a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 12,000 members in 100+ countries have used Pledge 1%'s flexible framework to ignite half a billion dollars in new philanthropy. To learn more about Pledge 1% and to take the pledge, visit www.pledge1percent.org .

