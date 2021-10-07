Cambrex to Invest $30 Million to Expand Manufacturing Center of Excellence at High Point, NC Facility

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex today announced that it is expanding its manufacturing center of excellence in High Point, NC. The $30+ million investment is designed to meet the continually growing demand for small molecule development and manufacturing services.

The expansion will add new chemistry laboratories, two new clinical manufacturing suites and include a small-scale commercial manufacturing operation with three work centers and 2,000 Litre reactors.

This investment will provide Cambrex with the capabilities to handle the latest R&D process research tools and techniques, increase Cambrex's equipment offerings to support customer's speed to market goals, and provide a dedicated facility for orphan drugs and niche therapies (annual volumes <500kg).

Alongside the new infrastructure which focuses on energy savings and efficiency, 78 new jobs will be created in the area. New positions include operations, scientists, quality assurance and administrative personnel.

"Cambrex's mission is to support our pharmaceutical customers in the development and manufacturing of new therapies that improve human health," said Thomas Loewald, Cambrex CEO. "As a result of our High Point team's commitment to providing our customers best-in-class technical expertise, innovative chemistry, and engineering solutions, the facility has seen rapid growth in demand for our development and manufacturing services. We are extremely excited about this expansion in North Carolina, which would not have been possible without the support of the State's leadership and economic development programs, and their focus on nurturing the region's skilled and diverse workforce."

A performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Cambrex's expansion. The One North Carolina Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is the leading small molecule company that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. The company provides customers with an end-to-end partnership for the research, development, and manufacture of small molecule therapeutics. With over 40 years' experience and a growing team of over 2,200 experts servicing global clients from sites in North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialist drug substance technologies and capabilities, including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialist dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile and non-sterile ointments.

