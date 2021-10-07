Anzeige
Dow Jones News
AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF (PR1R) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Oct-2021 / 14:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF

DEALING DATE: 06/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.9913

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37588060

CODE: PR1R

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931975152 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PR1R 
Sequence No.:  123835 
EQS News ID:  1239168 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239168&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2021 08:20 ET (12:20 GMT)

