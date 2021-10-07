TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor Update

07/10/2021

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)



Investor update webinar

The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a virtual update on Thursday 11th November at 11am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, presenting performance, positioning and the macro themes influencing this strategy.

You can register here