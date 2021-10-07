UK Mortgages Ltd - Investor Update

07/10/2021

UK Mortgages Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)



Investor Update

The UK Mortgages Ltd Portfolio Management team will be hosting an update on Tuesday 9th November at 11am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the Fund, presenting performance, positioning and the macro themes influencing this strategy.

You can register here