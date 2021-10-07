Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hat InnoCan auch eine Waffe gegen Parkinson im Köcher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.10.2021 | 15:16
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Investor Update

UK Mortgages Ltd - Investor Update

PR Newswire

London, October 7

07/10/2021

UK Mortgages Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Investor Update

The UK Mortgages Ltd Portfolio Management team will be hosting an update on Tuesday 9th November at 11am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the Fund, presenting performance, positioning and the macro themes influencing this strategy.

You can register here

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.