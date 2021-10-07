Water Treatment Chemicals And Technology Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 155600 Million By 2027 At A CAGR Of 2.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology market by the product type - Coagulants and Flocculants, Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors, Anti-Foamants and Defoamers, Biocides, Activated Carbon,Others, By the end users/application - Municipal, Power, Chemical,Food and Beverage, Pulp and Paper, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Energy & Utilities Category.

The global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology market size is projected to reach USD 155600 million by 2027, from USD 135750 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of water treatment chemicals and technology market:

The market for water treatment chemicals is being driven by rising demand for chemically treated water from various end-use segments, as well as strict regulatory and sustainability demands addressing the environment.

Freshwater resources account for only 2.5 percent of total water resources worldwide, making water delivery for industrial and home use a difficult task. The growing disparity between water demand and supply necessitates its efficient recycling, which can be accomplished by treating it with water treatment chemicals. Thus the demand for clean water is expected to boost the growth of the water treatment chemicals and technology market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS AND TECHNOLOGY MARKET:

Increasing demand for chemically treated water in various end-use segments is expected to drive the growth of the Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology market. The growing disparity between water demand and supply necessitates its efficient recycling, which can be accomplished by treating it with water treatment chemicals. As a result, waste water consumption has increased significantly across a variety of end-use industries, including oil and gas, power production, mining, chemicals, and others. The demand for fresh and clean water for the home, agricultural, and industrial reasons has expanded dramatically in emerging economies as a result of greater industrial activity. As a result, demand for water treatment chemicals is likely to rise during the forecast period which in turn is expected to increase the growth of the Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology market.

Rising population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies are expected to further increase the growth of the water treatment chemicals and technology market. Coagulants are used in water treatment to remove a wide range of harmful pollutants from water, including organic waste and pathogens, as well as inorganics and toxic elements including arsenic, chemical phosphorus, and fluoride. They are frequently used as the initial stage in a pollution reduction plan for developing countries, particularly those with rapidly growing urban areas and no centralized wastewater treatment.

WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS AND TECHNOLOGY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia-pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region. The rise in demand for water treatment chemicals in the region can be ascribed to a number of causes, including the region's growing population, increased industrial growth, and strict environmental regulations. Furthermore, as the number of end-use industries in the region grows, so does the number of innovations and developments in the field of water treatment chemicals, supporting the APAC water treatment chemicals market's growth.

Based on the end-user segment, the industrial segment is expected to be the most lucrative. This is due to an increase in the number of industries that use a lot of water in their manufacturing processes, which necessitates the use of process water treatment.

Based on type, the coagulants & flocculants segment is expected to be the most lucrative. The rising use of these chemicals in municipal and wastewater treatment in various industries like electricity, oil & gas, chemical, and petrochemical is driving the segment. Color and turbidity are removed from untreated, raw water using coagulants. They are positively charged molecules that neutralize particles' negative charges. Coagulants are divided into two types: organic and inorganic coagulants.

Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market By Product Type

Coagulants and Flocculants

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Anti-Foamants and Defoamers

Biocides

Activated Carbon

Others

Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market By Application

Municipal

Power

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper

Others

Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market By Company

3M

GE Water and Process Technologies

Honeywell International

Solvay

The Dow Chemical

ITT

Buckman Laboratories International

Pentair

BWA Water Additives

Calgon Carbon

Albemarle

Danaher

Flowserve

Best Water Technology

Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market By Region

North America

United States



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Southeast Asia



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

