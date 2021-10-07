- (PLX AI) - B&O CEO Jaan Kristian Teär bought 20,000 shares in the company.
16:04
Bang & Olufsen CEO Bought 20,000 Shares
Bang & Olufsen A/S: Reporting of Manager's transactions in Bang & Olufsen shares
Mi
B&O Q1 EBIT Beats Consensus; Guidance Unchanged as Expected
(PLX AI) - Bang & Olufsen Q1 EBIT DKK 7 million vs. estimate DKK 2 million.• Q1 revenue DKK 666 million vs. estimate DKK 606 million• Q1 free cash flow DKK 21 million• Q1 adjusted EBIT DKK 9 million•...
Bang & Olufsen A/S: Bang & Olufsen interim report Q1 2021/22: Positive EBIT margin and free cash flow driven by 44% revenue growth
PREVIEW: B&O Expected to Keep Guidance Unchanged, Post EBIT Profit in Q1 Report, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) - Bang & Olufsen is expected to maintain its full-year guidance even as first quarter EBIT could turn positive, analysts said.• B&O reports fiscal Q1 results tomorrow morning• Last year, Q1...
