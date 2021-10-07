TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

7 October 2021

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the required final distribution of net income for the year ending 30 September 2021 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date14 October 2021

Record Date 15 October 2021

Payment Date29 October 2021

Dividend per Share1.0231636 pence (Sterling)



For further information, please contact:



Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900 Alistair Wilson