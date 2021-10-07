Nasdaq Vilnius: Listing of AB Šiauliu bankas bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to list the bonds of AB Šiauliu bankas on the Bond List on October 8, 2021 at the request of AB Šiauliu bankas. Additional info on the Restricted Senior Preferred Notes: Issuer's name AB Šiauliu bankas -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name SAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000405771 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 07.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 07.10.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value of the issue 75 000 000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 75 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 1 000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rate of interest 1.047% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name SABB0104725A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates once per year on October 7th from 2022 to 2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading list Bond list -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The base prospectus of EUR 250 000 000 Medium Term Note Programme of Šiauliu bankas regarding introduction of Notes to trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius and the Final Terms of the Notes are available in the enclosed attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019150