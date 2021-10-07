Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hat InnoCan auch eine Waffe gegen Parkinson im Köcher?
GlobeNewswire
07.10.2021 | 16:41
Nasdaq Vilnius: Listing of AB Šiauliu bankas bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to list the bonds of AB Šiauliu bankas on the Bond List
on October 8, 2021 at the request of AB Šiauliu bankas. 

 Additional info on the Restricted Senior Preferred Notes:

Issuer's name           AB Šiauliu bankas               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name        SAB                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code             LT0000405771                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities issue date       07.10.2021                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date     07.10.2025                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total nominal value of the issue 75 000 000 EUR                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities       75 000                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value           1 000 EUR                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rate of interest         1.047%                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name       SABB0104725A                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates      once per year on October 7th from 2022 to 2025
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading list           Bond list                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The base prospectus of EUR 250 000 000 Medium Term Note Programme of Šiauliu
bankas regarding introduction of Notes to trading on the regulated market AB
Nasdaq Vilnius and the Final Terms of the Notes are available in the enclosed
attachments. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019150
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
