Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Netel Holding AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (196/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Netel Holding AB (publ), company registration number 559327-6263, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Netel Holding AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be October 15, 2021. The company has 35,500,130 ordinary shares as per today's date. Short Name: NETEL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 47,703,671 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016798417 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 237971 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials -------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5010 Construction and materials -------------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 12 up and including October 14, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 25 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB