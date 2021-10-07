Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: CORRECTION: Investeringsforeningen Great Dane - Admission to trading of sub-funds

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 11 October 2021. ISIN DK0061671799 ---------------------------------------------- Name Great Dane Europa Value ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 236641 ---------------------------------------------- Short name GDIEUV ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0061671872 ---------------------------------------------- Name Great Dane INDEX+ ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 236642 ---------------------------------------------- Short name GDIIND ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019207