07.10.2021 | 17:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: CORRECTION: Investeringsforeningen Great Dane - Admission to trading of sub-funds

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per
11 October 2021. 





ISIN      DK0061671799         
----------------------------------------------
Name      Great Dane Europa Value    
----------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS
----------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  236641            
----------------------------------------------
Short name   GDIEUV            
----------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK              
----------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK              
----------------------------------------------





ISIN      DK0061671872         
----------------------------------------------
Name      Great Dane INDEX+       
----------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS
----------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  236642            
----------------------------------------------
Short name   GDIIND            
----------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK              
----------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK              
----------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019207
