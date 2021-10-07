Transparency Market Research: Mosquito repellent Market to Surpass US$ 7.96 Bn by 2031, Popularity of Natural, Innovative Products Drives Growth - TMR's Study

- Mosquito Repellent Market to Witness Increase in Demand for Stylish, Subtle Indoor Insect Trap Devices

Mosquito Repellent Market: Overview

The growing popularity of natural and innovative mosquito repelling products across major parts of the globe is anticipated to fuel expansion opportunities in the global mosquito repellent market during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

At present, liquid vaporizers, coils, mats, sprays/aerosol, cream & oil, chalk, and powder are some of the prominent products available in the global market for mosquito repellent.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) expect the global mosquito repellent market to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Market players are witnessing increased demand for mosquito zappers, as these products lessen residual risks and do not release smoke.

Mosquito Repellent Market: Key Findings

Market Players Focus on Production of Deet-free Mosquito Sprays

Major companies are mainly focusing on the development of products that are harmless and gentle on the skin of children. Besides, several enterprises in the mosquito repellent market are ensuring production and availability of deet-free mosquito sprays across the globe.

Surge in Popularity for Indoor Insect Trap Devices Boosts Product Sales

Major market enterprises are increasingly investing in breakthrough innovations such as indoor flytrap devices. The product is gathering impetus owing to itstriple trapping power, which can give protectionagainst bugs, mosquitos, and other insects.

Mosquito Repellent Market: Growth Boosters

Major players in the mosquito repellent market are increasing efforts to manufacture innovative products, including incense sticks, mosquito repellent bracelets, and indoor insect trap devices. Moreover, many players are increasing research activities to ascertain the effectiveness of citriodiol to destroy the novel coronavirus.

Several enterprises in the global mosquito repellent market are increasing efforts towarddevelopingtheir products as per the needs of end users. In order to achieve this, players are focused on improving theefficiency of natural mosquito repellent products such as creams, essential oils, and sprays using eucalyptus oil and citronella oil.

Market players are using formulation of essential anti-agent oils, including citronella, lemongrass oil, and peppermint with the base of soya and castor oil.

Besides, several players are incorporating eucalyptus oil and citronella oil in the development of spray formulations, as they help in keeping mosquitos away from the body.

The market is anticipated to witness prominent growth avenues in the Asia Pacific region during the upcoming years. This growth can be attributed to the rising inclination of regional population toward maintaining hygiene and personal care, and use of easy payment methods in the regional market.

Mosquito Repellent Market: Competition Landscape

With presence of many players, the nature of global mosquito repellent market is fragmented. Entry of new players is projected to intensify the level of competitionin the market in the years to come.

Market players are utilizing diverse strategies such as geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, new product development, and improvement in existing products. All these activities are estimated to help in the overall market expansion in the upcoming years.





Mosquito Repellent Market: Key Players

The report performs profiling of key players operating in the global mosquito repellent market. Thus, the study delivers all crucial information such as product portfolio, company overview, recent developments, business strategies, and financial overview of each player operating in the market for mosquito repellent.

Some of the key players in the mosquito repellent market are:

Coghlan's Ltd.

3M

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL)

ExOfficio LLC.

New Avon LLC.

Homs LLC.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

PIC Corporation

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Segmentation

Mosquito Repellent Market, by Product

Coils

Liquid Vaporizers

Sprays/Aerosol

Mats

Cream & Oil

Others (Chalk, Powder, etc.)

Mosquito Repellent Market, by Ingredients

Natural Ingredients

Lemon Eucalyptus



Bog Myrtle



Citronella Oil



Others (Beautyberry, Catnip Oil, etc.)

Synthetic Ingredients

DEET



Permethrin



IR3535



Picaridin



Others (SS220, Benzaldehyde, etc.)

Mosquito Repellent Market, by Price

Low (Below US$ 10 )

) Medium ( US$ 10 - US$ 30 )

- ) High (Above US$ 30 )

Mosquito Repellent Market, by End User

Humans

Pets

Mosquito Repellent Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

eCommerce Websites



Company-owned Websites

Offline

Supermarket/Hypermarket



Departmental Stores



Others (Pharmacies, Small Retail Format, etc.)

Mosquito Repellent Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

